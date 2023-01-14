UoG tuition fess remain the same

He said all students have to pay 60 percent of the total fees to register this year.

Dr Waniga pointed out that last year was a challenging year with pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, national Election and 6.7 magnitude earthquake. However he noted that the University managed to end the academic year smoothly.

On other related issues, all dormitories remain damaged with a need for funding to cater for temporary accommodation but the administration is still waiting for the funding.

Meanwhile the state owes the University K4.5 million under TESAS and the higher education loan program (HELP). Student under TESA who qualify will have to pay K2642 for residents and none residents will be charged K4373.

Dr. Waniga stressed that similarly fees are applied to year two to year four students, ranging between K2000 and K13,000 depending on the status of the students while post graduates and international students pay higher.

Dr. Waninga thanked surrounding community and other stakeholders for their generosity and support while he looks forward to start positively in this academic year 2023.