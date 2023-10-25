UOG students lauded for accountability

The students were initially granted K50,000 in funding by Nawaeb District earlier this year under special circumstances related to their accommodation at UOG. Last week, during the university's closing function, these students exhibited transparency and accountability by returning the allocated funds to the district.

Representatives from the Nawaeb District Development Authority (DDA), Church, and Youth, Eric Mantaung and Jimmy Amati, attended the event on behalf of MP Theo Pelgen.

MP Pelgen lauded the students for demonstrating the true leadership, emphasizing that their reporting showcased how the funds were utilized for its intended purpose.

"I praise the students for embarking on reporting back on the support we had given them," MP Pelgen remarked, underscoring the importance of financial accountability.

He also encouraged all recipients of funds from the District in the current year to follow the same example and provide clear acquittals for the specific projects or programs they have undertaken.

MP Pelgen stressed that such accountability practices were essential to ensure the funds are used for their designated purposes, fostering transparency and accountability for the funds received from the government for the district's benefit.

He expressed commitment to enabling funds to be fully utilized for their intended purposes.

In a separate statement, MP Pelgen voiced his support for the UOG students' initiative to establish a Student Association. This association aims to promote educational, social, and economic awareness during the holiday period across all Local Level Governments of Nawaeb District.

The program is anticipated to provide the local population with a comprehensive understanding of the development agendas the government is pursuing to benefit the community during this term of Government.