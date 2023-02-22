UOG Reform to improve teacher training

According to the University Chancellor, Joe Wemin, University of Goroka is acting in response to the current demand from the stakeholder and national need for quality secondary school teachers.

Since its establishment in 1961 as a teachers’ college, the University of Goroka has grown in academic programs, infrastructure, staff and students. A major transition took place in 1997 when the UOG ACT was passed, making it a fully-fledged University.

Other courses were introduced but given the current demand from stakeholders to produce quality secondary school teachers, the council will now make the reform to improve Teacher Education only.

“They see Goroka as a very key university because the teachers who are trained at the UoG will have to go out to secondary schools to train and teach the students,” Said Wemin,” said UOG Chancellor Dr. Joe Wemin.

He said having quality students in any secondary school will require quality teachers. Dr Wemin further alluded to remarks made by the Prime Minister, James Marape during his speech at the recent UoG graduation abut UoG pursuing teachers alone.

“Therefore we are now responding to the call of our stakeholders who are the country, the parents and the government that we will now embark on major reform.”

Wemin said the major reform is basically to say they will concentrate on existing programs.

“And that major reform is one basically to say, we will concentrate, we will look at our existing programs and ask the question, ‘Are we offering quality member training courses? Are we producing quality teachers? Are we meeting the demand (for) secondary teachers in the country? If no then we have to take a new direction,” Wemin said