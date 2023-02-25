UOG prioritizes on training quality teachers

He said this was important so that quality teaching can be restored in schools. Dr Waninga was speaking during the Strategic Direction for Reformation of UOG meeting held in Port Moresby recently.

The University has decided to reform its programs to revert back to its original purpose of training teachers with the aim of producing quality students.

“It started as a primary school teachers’ college and then promoted to training teachers in diploma teachers in secondary; and in 1997, it was mandated to become university. So last year we had out 25 years celebration, a silver jubilee and this is our 26th year specialized in teacher training university in the country and in the Pacific,” said Dr. Waninga.

UOG has an expansion plan into other Pacific countries. Last year the university held the 6th graduation in Honiara, SI for 38 secondary school teachers and 28 in Port villa, Vanuatu, with the plan to expand.

“Council has made a decision in December 2021, for a major reform for the university. We were criticized by ministers, by the government that we were not doing our primary responsibility, we were not doing our role as a mandated teacher training institution in the country. We’re trying to diverse to other programs,” he added.

While he acknowledged the concern from senior ministers of government, Dr. Waninga said the need for other training and programs are still pending.

“But our responsibility is to teach quality teachers. I thank the council for having that vision to inform me and my management team and the academic staff at the UoG to refocus. And that’s in other words they said, ‘you transform’. Reform what we are doing, think differently and focus on teacher training.”

Meantime, the Strategic Directions given by the Council were delivered by the Chancellor containing 11 Directions including;