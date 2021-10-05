UOG Investigation report

The report was presented to the Minister for Higher Education Research Science Technology & Sports, Wesley Raminai on Friday October 01st in Port Moresby.

Acting Chancellor, Joe Wemin presented the report to the Minister on behalf of the University council.

“I would like to thank you minister, Honorable Raminai for your confidence and the trust you had bestowed on the council. We also acknowledge the support of the government to you to sort out the maladministration and issues that were raised about our university,” Wemin said.

Wemin said all universities are learning institutions for the country and they must be managed well to train the future leaders in the respective fields to be creative and productive.

He added that the survival of the university and the management of the university depend very much on certain key, such as the following:

They must be prudently managed; The systems and process must be effectively and efficiently operational and managed; Scarcity of resources is always a public policy matter, and whatever resources the government provides for those institutions, must be prudently managed so that the core businesses are delivered effectively.

Wemin thanked stakeholders including staff, parents and the community who raised certain allegations about how the university was managed. He said it is because of the allegations that the council was able to compile the findings.

“This gives me an indication that active citizen participation in our universities and in our government agencies is very, very crucial because citizens need to speak up,” Wemin added.

Minister Raminai acknowledged the work of the council and the administration. He said it has been tough this year with some court challenges, but with cooperation from all, the university has made it this far.