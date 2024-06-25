UoG’s academic reform process

Over the years since its inception as a Teacher Education and Training tertiary education provider, it has trained most of the teachers currently serving in Early Childhood Schools, Primary Schools, Junior High Schools, Senior High Schools, Schools of Excellence, and at the tertiary education sector such as Primary Teachers' Colleges and universities in PNG and overseas.

However, overtime the academic programmes offered at the University of Goroka were purposefully diversified into other subject areas as well. This has impacted the provision of higher quality Teacher Education and Training at the University of Goroka as expressed by many commentators.

The University Council has been directed to rethink and refocus on the primary core function and that has been to promote high quality Teacher Education and Training to meet the needs of the entire education system in PNG.

In order to achieve this direction, the University of Goroka's Top Management Team has put together the Internal Academic Audit and Restructure Committee led by Dr Matthew Landu (PhD), the Pro Vice Chancellor for Academic, Research and Innovation (ARI) with the support of John Longo Rombo as Team Leader.

The Internal Academic Audit and Restructure Exercise is being executed in five successive phases and they include:

Phase 1 : Academic Programme Audit,

Phase 2: Academic Programme Restructure,

Phase 3: Academic Programme Quality Assurance,

Phase 4: New Academic Programme Structure Implementation and Transition, and

Phase 5: New Academic Programme Benchmarking and Accreditation (National & International).

The ultimate goal is to achieve national and international academic programme specific and an institutional benchmarking and accreditation for the University of Goroka.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, the University launched the proposed “Academic Programme Restructure Plan” in alignment with the current "PNG National Education Plan (2020-2029)" which is in congruent with the "Pacific Regional Education Framework (2018-2030)'.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Teng Waninga acknowledged the commitment by the Internal Academic Audit and Restructure Committee for an excellent job by way of capturing the Teacher Education and Training Programmes as well as the Content based programmes in other programme specialisms.

These programmes are needed in the relevant industries such as the education sector in Papua New Guinea and the Pacific region.

Dr Waninga said, “The Academic Audit Restructure will enable the University to roll out quality education training for the students.”

“The University is also embarking on increasing the number of staff in the next academic year.”

Dr Waninga also clarified that most of the academic programmes included in the plan covers the entire education system which include: Early Childhood Schools, Primary Schools, Junior High Schools, Senior High Schools, Schools of Excellence and the Higher Education sector.

The programmes proposed in the plan include academic programmes such as;

Foundation Programmes,

Diploma Programmes,

Bachelors Programmes,

Honors Programmes,

Graduate Certificate Programmes,

Graduate Diploma Programmes,

Postgraduate Diploma Programmes,

Masters Programmes, Doctoral Programmes, and finally

Postdoctoral Fellowship Programmes.

The provision for the award of the Honorary Doctorate in Education is also proposed in the NEW Academic Restructure Plan.

“The major emphasis in the new Plan is the provision of promoting high quality Teacher Education and Training Programmes at the University of Goroka,” Dr Waninga said.

“In so doing, students can be provided with a variety of educational options and opportunities,” he stressed.

Dr Waninga further stated that all Schools and Institutes at the university are provided with a well-planned structure, whereby students would complete four (4) courses per semester and improve programme content, which will be offered through modules and units.

Furthermore, Dr Waninga said he is proud that such an innovative academic restructure is being developed under his watchful eyes with the hope of promoting high quality academic programmes in alignment with the industrial needs in PNG and the Pacific region as a whole.

Chancellor Joseph Wemin said the university has gone through a lot of challenges but the management as well as staff and students focused on the mission and vision set by Dr Waninga, which is to promote the quality education in the country and the globe.

“The University has gone through a lot of challenges but that did not deter the operations of the university.

“The staff and Top Management Team as well as students keep on striving for the best of the institution,” said Mr Wemin.

Mr Wemin said eventually the academic programmes would be benchmarked and accredited nationally and internationally for academic quality improvement purposes.

Apart from the launch of the Academic Program Restructure Plan 2022 – 2027, the university also launched some impact projects in the campus.

The first impact project was the opening of the brand new Security Guard House which consist of bathroom and toilets for both genders as well as a holding cell to discipline students who break school rules.

With the refurbished Guard house, Mr Wemin challenged the Security guards to be a role model to everyone entering the university as they are the first contact before they enter the university campus.

“Security guards are the first entry point before the visitors drive into the campus. Therefore, you must portray a good image and your appearance must be of standard that will tell a different story to the public and the visitors to the university,” Mr Wemin challenged the guards.

The other impact project that was also launched was the new students’ dormitory and new ablution block for male and female students.

Built at the cost of K10 millino, the two new students’ dormitory will cater for 226 rooms.

The new ablution block cost K234,000 and was built by local contractor Temple Builders Construction.

With housing being an issue on campus, the university has also embarked on building new houses for staff.

It has engaged local contractor, Tawi Building & Hardware Supplies to build two 2-in-1 staff housing at a cost of K1.5m.

The housing complex was officially opened by Chancellor Joe Wemin and Vice Chancellor Dr Waninga.

The other impact project that was also launched was the Central Administration Centre building at a cost of K78 milion. It was built by China Railway Construction Engineering Group Corporation Ltd. The building is predicted to be completed in 2025.