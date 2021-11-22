Unvaccinated Staff Lose Privileges

Goodman Fielder, one of PNG’s largest food company and manufacturer of flame flour, stock feed and bakery products such as Bilas Bread and Twisties has denied the privilege of some workers from receiving their Christmas vouchers.

Spokesperson, Alex Opop said the company had sent a memo last week informing its employees that those unvaccinated will not receive a Christmas voucher.

He said after several meetings with their production manager to reconsider its unfair decision, the company has not responded favourably to their plea.

“General Manager i bin salim wanpla email last wik ikam long ol managers blong mipla olsem, Christmas voucher em ol vaccinated workers tasol bai kisim, ol unvaccinated workers nogat. (The General Manager sent out an email to all managers informing them that Christmas vouchers will only be given to vaccinated staff and not to unvaccinated staff)

“Ol i mekim olsem vaccination bai kamap wanpla criteria long kisim Christmas voucher. (Vaccination has be set as a criteria to be eligible for a Christmas voucher)

“Mipla olgeta employees em mipla equal. So mipla laikim General Manager long kam adresim mipla,” (All employers are equal and we want the General Manager to address this) added Mr Opop.

However, General Manager, Tim Carter did not turn up to address the workers today.

Most of the workers who protested are bakers, packers, loaders and delivery truck drivers. They made it clear that they deserve to be treated fairly.