Unsecured Storage Tank Caused Oil Spillage

Investigations revealed that during the process of pumping oil onto a loading vessel for export caused the oil spill into the sea near the Kimbe main wharf, West New Britain Province earlier this month.

NMSA General Manager Paul Unas said there were no reported marine impact caused by the spillage.

“It was fortunate that the NMSA team responded instantly when it was first reported where now most of the spillage at sea boomed and contained and recovered.

“The NMSA team and its stakeholders also conducted awareness along the coastline villages on health, safety, environment and social impacts that maybe caused by the palm oil spillage to be reported to the Provincial Health Authority for further review and care,” he added.

Mr Unas said Palm Oil is biodegradable and does not pose high risk to people’s health and safety, including birds and marine life at sea.

He further thanked the efforts by NMSA, Conservation Environment and Protection Authority (CEPA), West New Britain Provincial Health Authority and NBPOL for cleaning and containing the oil palm spillage.