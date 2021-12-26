Unlicensed PMV Drivers Fined

As part of the festive season police operations, police in the nation’s capital set up roadblocks in three different locations within the city.

More than 10 bus drivers and taxis were caught driving without drivers’ license at the roadblock this morning at Ensisi.

However, the bus drivers complained that most of them had their licences taken away during previous roadblocks by traffic officers and Road Traffic Authority officers and were driving around without one.

Kingsford Kange, who spoke on behalf of the drivers, said some of them were held up at previous roadblocks and their license were confiscated and were not returned to them.

“Our license are current and were taken away and not given back, that’s why we are driving without licenses. Now the police have booked us for not producing a drivers’ license.

“The owner of the vehicle will pay a lot of money because the penalty fees on the Traffic Infringement Notice (TIN) is too much than what we earn each day. K600 fine for unlicensed drivers is too much so those officers who are holding onto our license must contact us and return it,” Kange said.