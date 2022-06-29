Universal Church PNG Re-locates

The Church previously rented at a warehouse at Varahe Street, Gordon and now moved to KAYCO Compound, Gabaka Street, also in Gordon.

The Church opened its doors over five years ago in the country, and will be celebrating 45 years worldwide in July. Working tirelessly to help people from all walks of life, the Church has expanded by opening several smaller churches and started special works in various parts of PNG, including the Autonomous Regional of Bougainville.

"We have found a bigger building to accommodate the large groups of people, who congregate with us weekly. We will be able to reach more people in the community, who are in need of our services," says Pastor Jonathan Pine, Senior Pastor of The Universal Church PNG.

The Church aims to reach as many people in and around PNG, as the objective of the church is to advance the Christian faith, and implement general charitable purposes. In the near future, they aim to implement prison ministry, partner with women in abuse organisations, visiting the sick in local hospitals, and so much more.

A grand opening with a special celebration called the ‘Showdown of Faith’ will be held to inaugurate the church on July 10th at the new location mentioned above.

The Universal Church PNG in Port Moresby and other locations in the country are open 7 days a week, with 5 services on Monday-Friday and 3 services on Saturday and Sunday.

The church can be contacted on their website and facebook page for more information: Website:uckgpng.org; Facebook Page: The Universal Church - Papua New Guinea