Uniting against torture

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 26 as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture in 1997 (Resolution 52/149). This day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to eliminate torture and ensure the proper implementation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

On this day, stakeholders including UN Member States, civil society organizations, and individuals worldwide are urged to come together in solidarity.

It is an opportunity to stand with the hundreds of thousands of people who have suffered from torture in the past and those who continue to endure its horrors today.

Australia is actively involved in supporting the Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC) Family Sexual Violence Units (FSVU), which plays a vital role in aiding survivors of Family Sexual Violence (FSV) and Sorcery Accusation Related Violence (SARV).

To enhance the police response to FSV cases, Australian-funded training was provided to thirty-eight officers from 28 FSVUs across Papua New Guinea. This training aimed to equip the officers with the necessary skills and knowledge, enabling them to effectively assist survivors.

The training covered various crucial areas, such as survivor-centered approaches, FSVU standard operating procedures, evidence collection and interview techniques, addressing cybercrime-related offenses, and meeting the needs of individuals with disabilities.

The provision of timely and professional support can significantly minimize trauma experienced by survivors.

Now armed with valuable insights and new strategies, these dedicated officers are better prepared to safeguard survivors and victims’ within our communities.

This collaborative effort between Australia and PNG exemplifies the strong partnership in place to support survivors and victims.