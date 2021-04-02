Unitech-Tent City road opens

On Thursday (April 1), the Unitech-Tent City concrete road was officially opened by Works Minister, Michael Nali, and Lae MP John Rosso.

After over three decades of nightmarish potholes and dust, residents can now enjoy a smooth ride on the newly-opened Unitech-Tent City road, which Works Minister Nali said cost less than K30 million.

Lae MP John Rosso expressed that sourcing funding for development was no easy task.

“Gavman mipla gim kontrak, sampla taim mipla no save putim mani wantem kontrak,” he said. “Mipla gim kontrak nating na nogat moni.”

Rosso said this was the main reason behind the delay in the 2km roadworks. The project was finally completed because they made it their personal business to talk to the Works Minister and Secretary.

“Mi tok tenk yu lo kontrekta, JV PNG. Planti man tok ei, kontrekta ya isi isi tumas ya. Sapos yu no kisim pei tupla yia, bai yu wok o nogat?”

He further thanked the residents for their patience, asking them to take care of the infrastructure as it is their money that was used to fund it.

Rosso stated that they will now focus on upgrading the Chinatown to Malahang road.

“Planti man tok wai na mipla no statim tupla wantem; one is money, two – we cannot shut both major roads at the same time. So rot pinis nau, mipla stat lo hapsait.”

Rosso said they will look for funding to support the Department of Works project.