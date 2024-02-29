Unitech students gain Industrial Training

While welcoming the students, Ramu NiCo Human Resources Manager Jeffers Teargun Heptol said Ramu NiCo was pleased to collaborate with the University of Technology to provide such training opportunities for students.

Mr. Heptol encouraged the students to take such opportunities and learn as much as they could.

“Ramu NiCo’s mining and refinery establishments are of world standard yet complex and that provides a massive opportunity for you to explore and learn new things to enhance your career pathways,” Mr. Heptol told the curious trainees.

The Registered Mining Manager for Ramu NiCo’s Kurumbukari Mine site Joseph Umare said the students will be attached to the mining section and washing and beneficiation plants.

“The company uses two different methods to extract laterite ore with conventional mining on one hand and the hydro slicing method on the other hand. Students will have the opportunity to explore and experience such complex mining operations,” he said.

The student's team leader David Duks who hails from the Middle Ramu electorate in Madang spoke on behalf of the students, thanking Ramu NiCo for recognizing the University’s requirement and allowing the students to undergo industrial training which is undoubtedly a much-needed program.

The university requires every engineering student to undergo a maximum of 450 hours of industrial training before receiving their degree certificates.

Dr. Jim Lem, the industrial training coordinator from the Department of Mining and Mineral Processing at Unitech thanked Ramu NiCo for its continuous collaboration in providing training and employment opportunities for PNG students and graduates.