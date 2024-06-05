Unitech students in boot camp

Facilitated by the PNG Defence Force, the weeklong program was opened on Monday, June 3rd.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr Garry Sali, emphasised how crucial it is for young leaders to be imparted leadership skills.

“We hope that when they come here, other students will learn from them,” he stated.

“The vision for the university is to grow world-class technocrats. That means, they can find jobs anywhere else in the world but PNG has its own world-class problems.

“They can be the most knowledgeable graduates; they can be creative and innovative but it has to be complemented by good attitude. That’s what the industries out there want.

“Good attitude is very important so while going through this training at Igam, they will learn how to be disciplined in different areas of their lives.”

The acting chief instructor of the Joint Forces Academy, Major Francis Mesa at the conclusion of the boot camp said, the students will have a sense of patriotism while a positive change in character and attitude should be expected as well.

“We all know that a lot of the students, youths in the country now, have a lot of issues in attitude and character,” said Major Mesa.

“So, this program will hopefully help and shape them to become better individuals. When they go back to the campus, this can also have a change in others who are not on the program.”

Major Mesa further emphasised that one of the core tasks of the PNG Defence Force is nation-building. Hence, the military boot camp will go a long way in changing the young participants’ perceptions and characters, especially when they graduate and enter the workforce.