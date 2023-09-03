Unitech signs deal with MRDC

When thanking MRDC for the partnership, which will support communication and development studies students, Unitech vice-chancellor, Dr Ora Renagi, said such partnerships are embraced as they prepare students for the outside world.

“We are happy to be providing the training through the department and we are also happy that MRDC, as a company, can come and support the training of the students.

“I’m very proud to say that with this type of relationship, it impresses upon the students to perform.

“I’m glad that our mining industry have their professional standards, their work ethics and the responsibility of the staff.

“I’m very proud to say that this university is very focused on accrediting our programs, benchmarking them to international standards, to industry standards and when those standards are maintained, are students are expected to perform to expected levels.”

MRDC’s manager legal, Valentina Kaman, said the company recognises the group of professionals coming out of the institution.

“In our experience, we also recognise that our operating environment in the country is quite unique with unique challenges. There are four strategic priority areas that are captured under this MoU. The first one is provisions of scholarship. Every year, MRDC will be issuing four scholarships to students. Applications and the criteria will come out.

“It’s called the MRDC Imbi Tagune Scholarship. Part of that scholarship is also to recognise the legacy of pioneers that have done community affairs, community development. For us, we lost the industry’s soul when Mr Tagune left; the institutional memory, all of that is gone.

“This takes us to the next priority area and that’s the guest lecture series. That’s an MRDC initiative. We will partner with the school and put out an implementation schedule where we bring in industry experts, we bring in practitioners like my colleagues, to come and share real-life experiences – what it’s like to do community.”

The third priority area under the MoU includes annual sponsorships for the communications for the development department to participate in CMP conferences for two lecturers and a student.

Industrial attachment is the fourth priority area, where students will do field attachments with the MRDC external affairs team.