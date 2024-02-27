Unitech looks at inclusive facilities

Registrar, Veronica Thomas, outlined this following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a person with disability (PWD) early this month.

30-year-old Gemmy Pyaki, from Enga Province, will return to Unitech next year to study for a Bachelor in Computer Science.

Registrar Thomas said while Pyaki is away, the university will utilise that time to modify an existing room as a short-term solution and seek funds to construct accommodations for persons with disabilities.

They will also look for funding to get a new motorised wheelchair and construct ramps for the Mathematics and Computer Science Department for ease of mobility.

“The university, like all other organisations, has its gender equality, disability, and social inclusion (GEDSI) challenges, and this has come to light in recent years,” she stated.

“The University Council has been mindful of the GEDSI challenges and has strongly advised the university management to embrace the GEDSI challenges and implement action plans to address GEDSI.

“As a result, the university has captured GEDSI in its strategic plan, its values, and staff code of conduct and has developed a GEDSI Policy with action plans for implementation. The Policy is before the University Council to be approved on April 4th, 2024.”

Additionally, the registrar said a GEDSI working committee will meet today (27th February 2024) to discuss the way forward for accommodating the needs of Pyaki and others with special needs.