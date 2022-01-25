Unisocial VYG feeds homeless youth

Church missionaries and members gave away more than 200 packs of food items during a social activity the called Unisocial VYG.

Children and the youth who have been noticed in and around town, Koki-Ela Beach were invited to a day of fun and games, after which individual food packs were given to them.

Pastor Jonathan Pinheiro said the event is to help those children who are in need, not only spiritually but also physically and socially.

“Time to time we come around this area here and we’ve different sports activities here and we noticed a lot of children homeless. Sometimes are in town asking for food, taking care of people’s cars. So today we decided to do two things at once.

“That is to hold a youth event where we (had) sports, music and dance for our youth team but also to distribute a lunch pack and food to these children who sometimes have no family and no one to help them,” Pastor Jonathan said.

He said mostly the church members contribute the food items as part of a monthly social event of the church. The programme is successful in the sense that it meets the physical needs of many children and youth and more are being attracted so there’s a call out to the community to donate to this charitable cause as well.

A similar event will be held next month at the Church where food packs will be given to the families of the youths who are part of the UVYG.

The Youth Social program have been going on for the last three years, assisting and transforming lives of youths.