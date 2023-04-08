UNFPA PNG Bilum Video awarded

The Webby Awards, conducted by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, is the leading international award honoring excellence on the internet. Threads That Bind Us is an honoree in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category.

“This is an exciting achievement and a platform to showcase the exceptional artistry of the bilum weavers,” said UNFPA Country Representative Marielle Sander.

“UNFPA is very proud of our collaboration with the Goroka Bilum Festival. Papua New Guinea has enthralling stories to tell and this recognition from the Webbys tells us that these stories resonate with global audiences,” she added.

“UNFPA is looking forward to sharing more of these stories in 2023.” Sander said.

Threads That Bind Us was produced by Papua New Guinea-based videography team Pigdin Productions and featured Florence Jaukae Kamel, sharing the story behind some of Goroka’s bilum patterns.

The short documentary was the cornerstone of UNFPA’s Bilum Campaign, which explored issues of adolescence and sexual and reproductive health represented through the hidden meaning woven into the pattern of these every day, iconic string bags.