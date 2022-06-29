UNFPA Engages Stakeholders

In a workshop held last Friday, UNFPA reported that this is the first time in the Pacific Region including Papua New Guinea, for a national guideline, being developed that considers the potential of condom programming in contributing to sustainable development, putting the rights, needs and aspiration of all sexually active individuals at the centre.

The guidelines are being developed for the Department of Health and the National AIDS Council.

UNFPA Deputy Representative, Rena Dona said the CCPP is part of a 10-step strategic approach, an approach developed by the UNFPA in 2011 to scale up condom comprehensive programming.

“This document is useful because it encourages multi-stakeholder participation. Most importantly, the ultimate responsibility for decision making and implementation is in the hands of National partners.” Ms Dona said.

“Male and female condoms are key in protecting people against sexually transmitted infections including HIV and is the best approach for family planning. It is like a two prompt objective.”

According to National AIDS Council Secretariat Acting Director, Tony Lupiwa, condom promotion has always been the main HIV/AIDS prevention program in PNG, but usage is not sustained, because there are problems with availability of condoms and transportation to every community.

“There was a need for a guideline in the country to ensure the sustainability of condoms and the access to them by everyone,” Mr Lupiwa said.

“Condoms have always been around and it is through such guidelines as the CCPS that we can best identify how to improve availability and access. We must review, finalize and then disseminate this strategy to the rest of the country.

“Condom programming is not just about preventing STIs, including HIV and unplanned pregnancies, it’s about giving individuals the freedom to decide how to protect themselves and plan for their future.”

He said this strategy would also be taking into consideration existing HIV programs to ensure they are getting support and implementing partners will be working closely with DOH & NAC.

The components of the Strategy will include capacity programming of HIV, the Condomize Campaign, which begins in POM and Alotau in September, and mobile and family planning clinics.

It is designed to not only align itself to government priority development plans but also to be considered as a strategy for population policy and programmes aimed at achieving poverty eradication, sustained economic growth, human resource development whereby comprehensive protection and support are central to strengthening families.

The expected outcome following the CCPS is to reach a consensus that will result in a framework from 2022-2031. Once the Government endorse and approve the strategy, then the NAC and DOH will own the strategy and have it implemented through provincial health authorities and other NGOS that provide SRH programs.

“The PHA’s will be implementing it at provincial, district and community levels in partnership with NGOs such as World Vision, Marie Stopes, FHI 360, Catholic Health Services, and other private sectors that deal with SRH programs.”