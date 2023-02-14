UNDP partners with Police

This week saw a significant milestone with the official opening of two new office units for the Family Sexual Violence Unit at the Gordons and Badili Police Stations respectively.

UNDP provided the infrastructure to allow highly trained and specialized police personnel to provide protection services and access to justice for survivors experiencing violence, especially for women and children.

This investment builds on UNDP’s support in the development of Family Sexual Violence Unit’s Information and Management System (IMS) to register Family Sexual Violence cases, monitor and track Interim Protection Orders (IPOs) in March 2021.

Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener, said UNDP has a long-standing partnership with the Family Sexual Violence Unit and through this support, more women and families will be able to receive much needed and critical support services.

“Globally one in five women experience violence in their lifetime. In Papua New Guinea, two in three women experience domestic and sexual violence in their lifetime. This is an appalling ratio and we need more support to address this complex issue. Through our support, more women and families will be able to receive assistance,” said Mr Wagener

The FSVU is an important unit within the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary. They respond to incidents of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Sorcery Accusation Related Violence (SARV) in Papua New Guinea.

The RPNGC’s Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika thanked UNDP and partners for the ongoing collaboration and assistance.

The Australian Government, Australian Federal Police, Westpac Bank, Rotary Port Moresby and Gordons Market Mama’s Association were instrumental in the setup and launch of this assistance at Gordons and Badili.

UNDP supported the first ever Gender-Based Violence summit in November 2020.

The summit led to the establishment of a Special Parliamentary Committee on GBV that led the 1st and 2nd national inquiry into GBV.

UNDP continues to provide support to the current Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Gender Equality, Women’s Empowerment and Gender Based Violence with other key partners.