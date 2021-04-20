UNDP Assists in Post-Referendum

This gesture was made by the UNDP in support of the ongoing post-referendum process, leading to the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

When handing over these assets to the NCOBA, UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagner said the UNDP has supported the roll-out of the referendum with policy advisory, technical, logistical and operational support.

“With these contributions, the UNDP hopes that this referendum is being hailed and acknowledged by international observers as being one of the most transparent, inclusive and credible referendums,” he said.

He added that UNDP’s support has now shifted to the equal important post-referendum phase and they receive funds from the UN Peace Keeping Fund, as well as generous contributions from governments such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland and that have supported the process so far.

Wagner added that the UNDP are in talks the government of Japan to provide additional support for economic development on Bougainville.

So far, over 2.5 Million USD in support has been spent in the referendum process, with an additional 5 million USD yet to be spent.

When accepting the vehicles and ICT equipment, Caretaker Director of the NCOBA, Wemin Boi expressed this gratitude for the UNDP for supporting the NCOBA and has always extended a helping hand when asked for it.

“We are now in a crucial stage in the referendum process. In the next weeks and months consultations will take place and it is greatly encouraging and welcome to know that the UNDP and the UN have remained steadfast in their commitment to provide proper support to the Government of Papa New Guinea and ABG in creating dialogue and providing consultations in this process,” Boi said.