Undialu calls for calm and restrain

Governor Undialu whilst passing his condolence to the immediate family members and colleagues of the lost officer, said Hela people, especially residents of Tari town are innocent.

He is concerned that opportunists might capitalise on the existing situations and cause problems for the township.

Undialu said Hela has done well last 12 months in managing law and order except few instances.

“As we approach this Christmas and into the New Year, we plan to launch and commission some key infrastructure in the province. This incident is now a setback for us.”

Undialu therefore, called for calm and restraint from both disciplinary forces.

“They're are disciplined officers and such a situation will only demonstrate their leadership and real discipline ethics from them.”

Governor Undialu further urged all ministers and departments responsible to help with the delayed police recruitment, and delayed gazettal for provincial liquor license laws and also urged ExxonMobil and PNGLNG to help build capacity and not to rely on security deployment.

"PNG LNG project has delivered well over K200 billion in the last 10 years for all stakeholders. This is a massive investment and revenue stream. As such, we must all work together to build more police houses, etc. It's unfortunate when resource developers are more into deployment rather than capacity building.

“From this incident onwards, the existing MOU between the Police Commissioner and PNG LNG project should be reviewed from being deployment to capacity building," Governor Undialu said.