UN wants immediate action against perpetrators

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener said Sorcery Accusation-Related Violence (SARV) must be investigated and prosecuted consistent with the law.

“Those found responsible must be held accountable. This recent event once again highlights the continuing challenge of addressing sorcery accusation-related violence in Papua New Guinea.

“Those acting as glasman or glasmeri must be held responsible for the accusations that lead to these behaviors and crimes,” said Mr. Wagener.

He said SARV normally target women and girls and remains common in some parts of the country.

“This violence results in death, disability and ostracization is a gross violation of human rights. Defense of such practices by some as ‘cultural’ are baseless and must be dismissed,” said Mr. Wagener.

Wagener said recommendations from the second report of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Gender-Based Violence calls for the strengthening of the application of existing laws in the prosecution of cases.

This includes those relating to glasman/glasmeri and the review of existing legislation to ensure SARV can be prosecuted effectively.

Wagener said, “The Government of Papua New Guinea bears the primary responsibility for promoting and protecting human rights. It must ensure the right to life and security for all people in the country.”

The UN further calls on the Government to raise community awareness about such issues and consider measures that educate all citizens on why such practices are unacceptable as well as strengthening the application and strengthening of all measures under the law.