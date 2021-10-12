UN-India Partnership Fund Backs PNG

As the number of infected people soar, emergency response services have been stretched to limit. Ambulance services have struggled as calls for assistance grow.

This situation is made worse by alarmingly weak COVID-19 vaccination rates, of which PNG is among the lowest in the world.

UNDP has procured 10 new ambulances with the generous assistance of the Government of India through the United Nations-India Partnership Fund. The first four ambulances are being handed over today with two ambulances assigned to St. John immediately to boost capacities to cope with the current surge.

The Minister for Health, Jelta Wong, acting Indian High Commissioner, R S Virdi, and the Chief Executive Officer of St John Ambulance, Matt Cannon were present during the handover.

On presenting the initial four ambulances to the PNG Government, UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener said: “The health system is overwhelmed by this latest COVID-19 surge. Community transmission is widespread. Misinformation on COVID’s severity is rife. These ambulances will help to address some of the pressure but are only one part of what needs to be a multifaceted response.

“We must lift vaccination rates and raise community awareness as an absolute priority.”

This valuable support from UNDP and partners will provide urgent strengthening to emergency response in Port Moresby and provinces at this critical time of national need. This follows the refurbishment of five ambulances under this partnership to improve operability of current emergency health services.

An additional six new ambulances will arrive in the country in the coming weeks. The United Nations has played a critical and wide-ranging role in supporting PNG’s national COVID-19 response efforts.

UNDP has featured strongly through efforts to support the Government with critical humanitarian coordination through the National Coordination Centre, procurement of 30 ventilators, and in delivering PNG’s first national socio-economic impact assessment on the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

These ambulances will be set to work across the country to bolster rural and remote health services. Various essential health providers, including the St John Ambulance PNG will fully utilize the ambulances.