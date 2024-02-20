UN condemns Wapenamanda Massacre

The killings took place on Sunday 18th February, as of this morning the Enga Provincial Police is yet to confirm the exact number of deaths.

According to the UN President Coordinator in PNG, Richard Howard, the UN strongly calls for an immediate cessation of violence and possible retaliation following the killing.

“The increased use of modern weapons exacerbates the tribal fighting and their impact on human lives,” Howard said.

He said the shocking photos and videos depicting the mass killing are the deadliest in recent years.

Howard urged all parties to immediately cease all fighting and called on authorities to fully investigate the killing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Furthermore, the UN calls for concrete steps to limit the growing ownership and use of small arms in PNG, especially in the Highlands region.

The UN stands ready to support the Government of PNG in addressing this issue.