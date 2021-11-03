Ulabo Rice and Cacao launched

Through conducting its own research in rice farming and successfully harvesting its first batch last year, the Boiboi Clan at Ulabo has received the attention of the New Ireland Governments Division of Primary Industries who have decided to partner with the Clan through its company BoiBoi Limited to further enhance its rice production.

On 30th October, the rice mill launching ceremony was held to mark the occasion. Present to witness the event was Governor for New Ireland Province Sir Julius Chan who travelled in from Rabaul by boat.

Sir Julius was accompanied by Chairlady assisting the Governor in Finance, Misbil Nelson and Director for DPI Gideon Bogosia, and other government officers.

Clan member of Boiboi Enterprise, Robert Thomas said the Korkola rice project began in 2019 and while they processed their first harvest last year, much was not milled properly thus a loss in quantity. “We are very grateful that the provincial government through DPI gifted us with a rice mill and now we’ll be able to mill the rice ourselves and ensure it is done properly,” said Mr. Thomas.

The rice paddock measures at 50 by 100 hectares and next to it is a Cacao nursery established by DPI. The cocoa seedlings are given to interested Cacao farmers when requested.

Sir Julius congratulated the locals for these initiatives and urged them to think beyond the dilemma of the current dry spells faced and to think like the Israelites.

“When they reached the promise land it wasn’t what they expected. There was no overflowing of milk and honey. All there was, was a desert. Today, if you go there you will be amazed by the variety of crops grown in the desert, all because they were innovative and introduced irrigation, pulling water through pipes and placing them in between their crops,” said Sir Julius.

Director DPI Gideon Bogosia told the people that Agriculture is a priority of the New Ireland Government and urged the locals to continue to toil their land to receive its maximum benefits.