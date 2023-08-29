UK supports Bougainville's future

High Commissioner Scott made the pledge when handing over K30,000 worth of brick-making equipment to the Ioro local community in Central Bougainville on 4th August.

The UK– funded equipment was handed over on the site of the Panguna mine in the presence of community leaders and landowners, and Theonila Matbob, Education Minister in the Bougainville Government and local member of the House of Representatives.

High Commissioner Scott, in making his seventh and final visit to Bougainville before his tour ends next month, said: “It has been a privilege to spend so much time in beautiful Bougainville and an absolute honour to share part of your journey towards the conclusion of the peace process. My visits have taken me from Haku in the North to Buin in the South, and included Nissan Island and the Caterets. I have witnessed the euphoria of the 2019 referendum and the devastating effects of climate change on your Atolls. I have attended the inauguration of President Toroama and the Joint Supervisory Body meeting in Arawa in 2021. Everywhere, I have seen the determination of the people to secure a better future.”

“My home region of the UK, Scotland, held its own independence referendum in 2014. We chose to remain part of the UK but I understand the deeply held emotions around this issue and the challenges in implementing any settlement. But please be reassured that everyone involved in this process – Papua New Guineans, Bougainvilleans, international partners – want it to succeed.

“I am delighted that, on a local level, the UK has been able to help communities, such as funding for the Haku Women’s Collective safe house and sea defences in the Caterets. The brick-making equipment I am handing over today will not only help provide people in Ioro with building material but also a source of income. It is fitting that, in an area with such a difficult past, we are looking towards a better future.”

In addition, UK has played a major role internationally. As a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, the UK participates actively in discussions on Bougainville.