UK extends support

The funding will be utilized to tackle anti-microbial resistance (AMR). AMR is responsible for the deaths of 1.2 million people globally, making it a leading cause of death around the world, higher than HIV/AIDs and malaria.

The Fleming Fund programme in PNG, implemented by the Burnet and Doherty Institutes, has spent around K20 million since 2019 refurbishing human and animal health laboratories in Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen, Goroka and Rabaul, establishing strong AMR surveillance systems and training Papua New Guinean micro-biologists.

The UK Government’s announcement means that up to a further K20 million will be available until 2025 to strengthen data management systems, extend the programme into the animal and marine sectors, expand training to policy makers as well as micro-biologists and support PNG’s own One Health policy, which recognises the connection between humans, animals and the environment.

During a visit to the UK-refurbished micro-biology laboratory at ANGAU hospital in Lae on 22 August, British High Commissioner Keith Scott said: “It is humbling to see how UK government support, through the Fleming Fund, is helping provide quicker and better disease analysis to doctors that ultimately saves lives. In addition, by identifying the prevalent strains of infections you will be to inform local, regional, and national policies, procure the correct drugs and change clinical practice.”

“This is how partnership should work - UK world-leading investment in AMR laboratories, workforce and systems enabling PNG’s own talent to make a positive change to healthcare in this country and a vital contribution towards a world free of drug-resistant infection.”