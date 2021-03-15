UK’s PM expresses sadness

In a letter dated March 11th, the UK PM offered his government’s deepest condolences.

“Sir Michael’s title as ‘Father of the Nation’ is richly deserved, having overseen the birth of Papua New Guinea as a sovereign, independent nation and valued member of the Commonwealth,” PM Johnson stated.

“The honours bestowed on Sir Michael by Her Majesty the Queen bear witness to his stature and the regard with which he was held.

“I look forward to seeing you at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali in June and to working together on our shared priorities, not least preserving biodiversity and tackling climate change.”