Uguro welcomes teachers

A teacher by profession, Minister Uguro has assured teachers their welfare remains paramount to his office.

Meantime, he said the Ministry of Education and its development partners have supported schools with PPEs and WaSH facilities to prevent COVID-19.

He cautioned school administrations that any more suspension of classes will result in schools being penalized if children miss out on instructional hours.

Minister Uguro emphasized that the Pandemic Controller is the only authority to suspend classes in close consultation with the Ministry.

Teachers have been advised to cover all programmed and timetabled teaching and learning activities per day every week from Monday to Friday.

All schools were also asked to review and re-program teaching and learning programmes to cover lost lessons by adding additional periods, including takewaway homework.