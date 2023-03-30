Uguro sworn into provincial assembly

Minister Uguro said this following his swearing-in as a member of the Madang Provincial Assembly on Tuesday this week. Senior Provincial Magistrate, Fridolin Kambinel presided over the ceremony. It was witnessed by presidents of the Madang’s local level governments, and two members of parliament.

Uguro is the final MP to be sworn into the Madang provincial assembly.

Other national parliamentarians present during the swearing-in were MP for Rai Coast and vice minister for International Trade and Investment, Kessy Sawang and Sumkar MP, Alex Suguman Orme.

Minister Uguro also commended the Madang Governor, Ramsey Pariwa for his leadership in bringing all Madang MPs together.