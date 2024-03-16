Uguro laid to rest

There was not a dry eye from Walium to Bil village as men, women and children mourned the loss of their leader.

Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa acknowledged the achievements and efforts made by Uguro whilst being the member for Usino Bundi and the Minister for Education in transforming his district and the education sector.

Governor Pariwa stated that no other member or minister of Parliament has ever done up a 50-year plan, apart from the late Grand Chief’s Vision 2050.

Minister Uguro had a great vision to improve the country’s education standard and had developed the ‘PNG Education Transformation Vision 2025-2075’ which has been endorsed, awaiting funding allocations and ready for implementation next year.

The 2025-2075 Vision aims to have Qualified, Educated and Smart citizens by 2075.

Prime Minister James Marape emphasized that the late Uguro was always passionate about the country’s education system and the well-being of all citizens.

“He would always say that, we give qualifications rather than educate,” meaning qualification does not fully credit a person as educated. You can be qualified and yet be uneducated with your manners, habits and overall perspective towards life.

According to Dr Figa Boga, the Director of Manam Resettlement Authority who acted as the family spokesperson, the late Uguro has immensely changed his district by bringing in vital services to the people.

Dr. Boga said so much of the late member's development wishes were cut short with his untimely passing. He had so much he wanted to do in this term. He was supposed to open the completed Usino Health Centre upon his return from Wewak but met his unfortunate fate.

The rollout of the ‘Kapa senisim morata’ initiative was also ongoing and was something the member wanted to achieve to see every household in his district live in permanent houses.

Deputy Prime Minister and member for Lae John Rosso, Works Minister Solan Mirism, Tourism Minister Isi Henry Leonard and Vice Treasurer Solen Loifa arrived on Thursday at Bil village to witness the burial.

The Deputy Prime Minister shared his condolences stating that the late Uguro was a humble MP, a very hardworking man who had big dreams. Coming from a struggling background, he made it in life through sheer determination, stated Mr Rosso.

Rosso urged youths from Bil to have that kind of positive outlook in life to transform their district.

He was given a 21-gun salute by the Correctional Services as his casket was laid down to rest.

The University of Goroka donated bags of garden foods, a pig and K5000 to the hauskrai. Businessman and former politician Peter Yama gave K30,000 worth of goods and K20,000 cash.

The family of the late Uguro also gave a pig and food items to the Usino Bundi President and Deputy Governor Pewa Aimai as a token of appreciation.

Governor Ramsy Pariwa pledged K2 million approved through the PEC on behalf of MPG to the Uguro family. It would be paid once the Acting Provincial Administrator settles in.