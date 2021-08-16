Uguro assists rural housing

The MP was there to deliver 4,000 roofing iron for the locals to improve.

The 4,000 roofing iron valued at K334,560 would be evenly distributed to 205 households, the package includes a chainsaw and mill to process timber.

Due to the remoteness of the area, Education Minister and Member for Usino-Bundi Jimmy Uguro had to fly in by chopper to deliver the materials. Locals welcomed the local MP, and carried him on their shoulders from the chopper to the makeshift grandstand.

The distribution of 24 roofing iron sheets to each family in the electorate is within the MP’s 5-year development plan - to improve his people’s lifestyle.

Minister Uguro said he had spent the first one and a half years in court, and is pleased to attend to his district, and see it advance in its socio-economic development.

He said the roofing iron program roll-out is the first of its kind in Usino-Bundi district, and he wants to make it transparent.

Uguro said the roofing iron distribution roll-out is the first of its kind in Usino-Bundi district, and he wants to make it transparent.

The Minister was accompanied by the Usino-Bundi District Administrator, Steven Biko and President of Usino LLG, Peiwa Aimai.

During the visit Minister Uguro also presented new sports uniforms and balls to the local sports association at Forogo, while urging the youths to play engage in sports and stay out of trouble.

Uguro also committed K5000 to the local sports association so they can participate in district tournaments. He has allocated funding for the construction of a new sports stadium at Walium Government station.