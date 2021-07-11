 

UBS COI Final Report Due September

BY: Anonymous
18:03, July 11, 2021
97 reads

The final report for the Commission of Inquiry into the controversial processes and procedures in obtaining the off-shore loan from the Union Bank of Switzerland, will be submitted by 30th September 2021.

Commissioners Sir Salamo Injia and Margaret White announced in a recent public statement that the Commission requires more time to secure evidence from overseas sources, thus the commencement of the hearings have been adjourned by two weeks.

The hearing will now begin on the 26thof July and conclude no later than 13th August 2021, with final oral submissions to follow suit.

Individuals and entities who have been advised to give evidence have until the end of August to lodge their written submissions before the Commission submits the final report on the 30th of September 2021.

Tags: 
UBS CoI
Author: 
Press Release
  • 97 reads