UBS COI Final Report Due September

Commissioners Sir Salamo Injia and Margaret White announced in a recent public statement that the Commission requires more time to secure evidence from overseas sources, thus the commencement of the hearings have been adjourned by two weeks.

The hearing will now begin on the 26thof July and conclude no later than 13th August 2021, with final oral submissions to follow suit.

Individuals and entities who have been advised to give evidence have until the end of August to lodge their written submissions before the Commission submits the final report on the 30th of September 2021.