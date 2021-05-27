UBE 2015 Key Indicators Launched

The NRI says Papua New Guinea’s future developments rest on the achievement of the Universal Basic Education for all.

Every citizen must have a basic education and as a result, having the ability to read, write and be knowledgeable about the world around them.

Getting basic education enables a person to take advantage of opportunities to enable themselves, their families and communities to develop, and in the long run contribute to overall national development.

The key indicators are:

Access Rate - To inform us on how many of the school-age population (six years old) are entering the first year of school;

Schools in provinces and districts are expected to use them when putting together data, so that in turn, they can see whether they are improving in these three key areas or not.

The three indicators will help the government of the day know where PNG is in terms of progress towards achieving UBE.

Dr Thomas Webster who was part of the Research team that put the report together said the indicators are simple and measurable the district and provincial levels.

Dr Webster said, “In terms of Access and Retention, there are difference challenges for different districts and provinces. Each would be unique in their own way, context specific.”

Data produced using these indicators will inform decision makers on the status of UBE by districts and provinces, and what each one needs to do to improve their current status.

“Indicators are important. You need to know where you are in order for you to learn and chart a pathway for you to go forward. The other important thing in here is the contribution of indicators to doing comparisons. You can see how one district is faring with another district. With comparison, people can make improvements. How can I improve for the sake of my people?” said Dr Osborne Sanida, Director of the PNG National Research Institute.

Dr Sanida officially launched the report at the end of his speech.