UAE Leaders visits PNG Pavilion

His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) graced the PNG pavilion with his presence as part of his expo pavilion visit.

The Minister was received by the PNG Pavilion Assistant Manager and Acting Marketing Director of Tourism Promotion Authority Alice Kuaningi and PNG Protocol, Accreditation and Media Liaison Officer Nerolyn Kuamugl.

In a tour of the pavilion, Kuaningi took the Minister through each section of the pavilion and explained to the Minister the storyboard outlined through the pictures of the natural beauty of Papua New Guinea.

His Excellency Ahmed was amazed about the beauty of PNG, especially the culture and traditions, natural resources and the environment.

The Minister thanked the country of PNG for participating in the expo and making its presence known in the UAE saying that there were potential areas for further collaboration between the two countries. He pointed out the key issues of visa and travel which he said needed to be sorted out soon.

Visa issues and travel connectivity are some of the issues being worked on while the PNG expo team is in the Middle East for the world expo.

As part of Papua New Guinea’s tradition, Kuamugl presented the Minister with a Sepik bilum packed with PNG Products including coffee, tea, chocolate and pure water.