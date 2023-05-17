Two new political parties registered

The ‘National Development Party’ and ‘People’s Guided Democracy’ will now bring the number of parties in the country to a total of 56 registered political parties.

Acting Registrar, Emmanuel Pok, shared to the new registered political parties that many parties were rejected however two met all requirements.

The ‘People’s Democracy Party’ lodged its application on the 12th April 2022, and the ‘National Development Party’ on the 9th December, 2022. Unfortunately they weren’t registered on time for the National General Elections due to administrative process.

“This occasion gives me the opportunity to remind all political parties that they have to make themselves visible through activities they are supposed to be undertaking. The registry has been reminding political parties especially their executives not to remain passive but to continue to roll out programs that are critical to the survival of the political parties,” stated Acting Registrar, Pok.

Adding that the Parties should concentrate on Party convention, membership drive, continue to create policies and awareness.

President of National Development Party, Peter Neville, when receiving the certificate shared that he understands the struggle in the health sector especially in the rural areas due to his role as the chairman of the Alotau General Hospital and Provincial Health authority for Milne Bay for 26 years.

Pok shared that the motto is ‘back to basic’ and sees the importance of focusing on the basic services like health and education.

“Part of our direction is to get back to basics, the basics for supplying essential services to our people and making sure giving quality education.”

President of People’s Guided Democracy, Mark Sarong, passionately spoke about their focus and goals to develop the country including their motto ‘Caring and Sharing’.