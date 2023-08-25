Two new cadets join sea time training

OTDF was proud to announce, Jacklyn Jeremiah and Sailas Waimona, to undergo a sea time training, strengthening the commitment to safety, education, and skill development in partnership with the P&O Maritime Logistics (P&O ML) for 24 months.

The program which commenced in 2013, aims to build capacity in Western Province while fostering career growth in the maritime industry. This partnership is between Ok Tedi Mining Limited and P&O Services (PNG) Ltd.

Both Jeremiah and Waimona are a part of the 2022 batch of applicants selected. Their induction tool place on the 21st of August 2023 at the P&O Maritime Kiunga office, in the presence of Superintendent Leo Gideon, the Health and Safety (HS) inducting officer, and Program Services Sustainable staff from OTDF.

During the induction, Superintendent Gideon emphasized the significance of the General Safety Induction as a fundamental step into P&O ML operations and took time to familiarise the cadets with the P&O ML Code of Business Conduct (COBC), which outlines the standards, procedures, and rules governing daily operations.

“This comprehensive induction serves as a practical guide for maintaining professional relationships with business partners, customers, employees, and communities. Understanding the COBC is integral to P&O ML's employee induction process, promoting personal integrity and environmental responsibility,” sated Gideon.

Program Services Sustainable Manager, Andrew Mari, added that the Maritime Cadet Program is open to eligible individuals from Western Province. Mari said that this program presents a remarkable chance for participants to cultivate their maritime careers, enhance interpersonal skills, establish valuable networks, and achieve career goals.

Mari encouraged the cadets to become ambassadors for their districts, families, and OTDF, with the aspiration of one day captaining a vessel navigating the Fly River.