Two new aircraft for PNGDF airwing

This marks another milestone between the two nations in their growing defence aviation relationship.

Australian Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite joined Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, to formally hand over the aircraft.

The PAC 750 aircraft worth AUD8.58 million (K20.4 million) was selected in consultation with the PNGDF because of its ability to take off and land from short and varied airfields, which is highly valued in PNG’s diverse terrain and geography.

The aircraft will further increase PNGDF’s sovereign aviation capabilities and enhance the ability of the government of Papua New Guinea to support communities and civil authorities across the country.

The aircraft brings the PNGDF’s PAC 750 fleet to three following the Australian Defence Force’s support to remediate the PNGDF’s first PAC 750 in 2021.

Thistlethwaite said Australia is honored to be able to support the PNGDF’s ability to respond to the need of the government and the people of Papua New Guinea.

“The two aircraft will create new opportunities for our forces to work together to build on our longstanding defence partnership,” he said.

He added that as the aircraft are put to work they will be supported through the Royal Australian Airforce, the Defence Cooperation Program and Flights of Excellence Program on aviation safety, maintenance and sustainment throughout the operational life of the aircraft

Meanwhile, Roso said this generous gift underscores the enduring partnership and friendship between the two nations.

“It highlights the strength of our bilateral relationship and our shared commitment to regional stability and security,” he said.

“I want to express our sincere gratitude to the Australian Government and the Australian Defence Force for this valuable gift. We look forward to strengthen our partnership ensuring peace and security in the region,” Roso added.