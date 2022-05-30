Two killed in Munum clash

The killing of two youths resulted from a conflict between supporters of two Huon Gulf candidates; incumbent MP, Ross Seymour, and top contender, Jason Peter.

While details are yet to be established, it is believed that Seymour’s supporters passed through Munum, where a number of Peter’s supporters were. Verbal exchanges quickly escalated into a confrontation, where two Munum youths were killed while a couple of them suffered injuries.

“Those were initial reports from the scene,” said the Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Jacob Singura.

“Situation is still tense but the people and their leaders have agreed for police to take action and arrests to be effected.”

Market houses at Munum were torched by supporters of Seymour, while Munum villagers burnt a truck belonging to the incumbent MP.

Commuters returning from Nadzab airport had to wait for at least an hour until the road was cleared.

PPC Singura gave the assurance that traffic will flow uninterrupted after their dialogue with Munum locals.

“I appeal to our people to maintain peace and understanding,” stated the PPC.

“Let us not escalate the situation.

“The matter is now with police so they have to cooperate with us and maintain peace going into elections.”