Two fugitives shot dead, 19 captured

Nineteen of their associates have been detained and will be charged

The two men, Jack Bilak 29 years old and Steve Diril, 21 years old, who had previously absconded from the Kerevat Correctional Services Institution, were shot at Vunadidir following a high-speed car chase and a confrontation with police seeking to effect arrest warrants.

Commissioner Manning said the two deceased fugitives had been wanted following their earlier escape from custody, and for a range of serious violent offences that involved murder, rape, looting and other acts of violence.

“Police had established a roadblock at the Tomaringa Islands Mobile Group main gate. After the fugitives burst through the gate at around 5pm, a police pursuit ensued that concluded with the deaths of the escapees at 5.30pm along the Kokopo-Kerevat Road at Vunadidir Ward, ENBP,” he said

Manning said the fugitives were brandishing firearms when police attempted to arrest them, and when they did not comply with directions to lay their weapons down, they were shot by police.

“The fate of these two fugitives is a warning to any and every criminal who terrorises our people and attempts to evade arrest, that you will be stopped one way or another by all legal means at police disposal,” he said

“The criminal activity of these two now deceased, who had raped women, killed villagers, intimidated communities, and burnt houses, is the very definition of domestic terrorism,” he said.

The Commissioner said the people of East New Britain are now relieved that they no longer will live in fear from the misery that has been inflicted upon them by these two, and their nineteen associates who are now also in police custody.