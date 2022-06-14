Two Die In Overloaded Vehicle Incident

Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Januarius Vosivai said that the overloaded vehicle was making a steep climb when its engine failed, forcing the vehicle to roll back downhill.

PPC Vosivai said that while the vehicle was rolling backwards, two male passengers jumped off directly into the path of the reversing vehicle and they were run over.

The PPC said they were pronounced dead at the hospital. He added, “Overloading of vehicles is an ongoing issue that police traffic officers in the province had been stressing on, but the public is ignorant about risks.”

Meantime, PPC Vosivai said election campaigning has been fairly quiet since close of nominations, but the loud noise after hours is the main noise-pollution issue. There is a liquor ban in the province.

He added that there were also reports of continuous disturbance at Raluwana. Police will be deployed to investigate this. Community leaders have been urged to address such issues and keep the order in their respective communities.