Two Dead, Houses Burnt In Angoram

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander, Albert Beli said the matter had been reported to Angoram police and two of the suspects allegedly involved in the arson had surrendered to police and are in police custody.

He said two people were murdered in a village at Angoram allegedly by Kambaramba villagers, in retaliation the families of the deceased burnt down some houses at Kambaramba.

“I want the people from both villagers to behave and not create further problems but let the police investigate and arrest the suspects. He said some innocent villagers have lost their properties and want justice to prevail.”

PPC Beli said the festive season in East Sepik went well but there were few cases reported to the police and are under investigation.

He said most of the crimes reported were in Angoram and Wewak. PPC Beli said on Christmas Eve in Wewak, police had arrested some people who had been involved in burning down two houses at the back of Evangelical Brotherhood Church.

PPC Beli said that he had not received any updates from Yangoru Saussia, Ambunti Drekirkir, Maprik and Wosera Gawi.

Meantime, he warned those using firecrackers during their celebration to be careful when using it as they could be arrested and charged if the public complained of noise pollution.

PPC Beli said the festive season police operations would continue and end on January 2, 2022.