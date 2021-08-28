Twenty-two New Electorates Proposed

The proposed new electorates are based on the submissions obtained during the Public Consultations to the provinces carried out by EBC from the 4th-23rd of July 2021.

Acting Commissioner for the Electoral Commission and Chairman of the Electoral Boundaries Commission, Simon Sinai said informing Papua New Guineans of the ‘Public Objections and Views of Proposed New Open Electorates’ is the second phase of the review for the 2021 review of electoral boundaries.

Mr Sinai said a second public consultation will be carried out in the following weeks to gather the views of the public regarding the proposal of the new electorates.

The public is given a month to make formal acceptances or objections to these proposals. This period commences from August 30th to September 30th, 2021.

PROPOSALS