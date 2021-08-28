 

Twenty-two New Electorates Proposed

BY: Marysila Kellerton
12:42, August 28, 2021
The Office of the Electoral Boundaries Commission (EBC) has announced the proposal of 22 new electorates in 18 provinces across the country.

The proposed new electorates are based on the submissions obtained during the Public Consultations to the provinces carried out by EBC from the 4th-23rd of July 2021.

Acting Commissioner for the Electoral Commission and Chairman of the Electoral Boundaries Commission, Simon Sinai said informing Papua New Guineans of the ‘Public Objections and Views of Proposed New Open Electorates’ is the second phase of the review for the 2021 review of electoral boundaries.

Mr Sinai said a second public consultation will be carried out in the following weeks to gather the views of the public regarding the proposal of the new electorates.

The public is given a month to make formal acceptances or objections to these proposals. This period commences from August 30th to September 30th, 2021.

PROPOSALS

PROVINCE

CURRENT ELECTORATES TO BE SPLIT

PROPOSED OPEN ELECTORATES

VENUE FOR PUBLIC ENQUIRY

DATE OF PUBLIC ENQUIRY

 

Southern Region

Milne Bay

Alotau

Rabaraba Open

Alotau

30-31/8/21

 

Northern

Ijivitari

Popondetta Open

Popondetta

2/9/21

 

Western

Middle Fly

Delta Fly Open

Kiunga

6/9/21

 

Gulf

Kerema

Kaintiba Open

Kerema

9/9/21

 

Central

Kairuku – Hiri

Hiri Koiari Open

Bereina

Mirigeda

13/9/21

14/9/21

 

New Guinea Islands Region

Manus

 

Manus

East Manus

West Manus

Lorengau

30/8/21

 

New Ireland

Namatanai

Konos Open

Kavieng

2/9/21

 

East New Britain

Gazelle

Baining Open

Kokopo

4/9/21

 

West New Britain

Talasea

Nakanai Open

Kimbe

6/9/21

 

Momase Region

West Sepik

Vanimo Green

Green River

Vanimo

31/8/21

 

 

Aitape Lumi

Lumi Open

Vanimo

31/8/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

East Sepik

Angoram

Middle Sepik Open

Wewak

06/9/21

 

Madang

Madang

Madang Rural Open

Madang

08/9/21

 

Morobe

Bulolo

Wau – Waria Open

Lae

10/9/21

 

 

Lae

Lae West Open

Lae East Open

Lae

10/9/21

 

Highlands Region – Zone 1

Hela

Komo Magarima

Komo Hulia Open

Tari

31/8/21

 

 

 

Obene Open

 

 

 

Jiwaka

Anglimb South Wahgi

Anglimb Kuli Open and Kambia Open

Banz

03/9/21

 

Highlands Region Zone 2

Western Highlands

Tambul Nebilyer

Nebilyer Open

Mt. Hagen

30/8/21

 

 

Mul Baiyer

Baiyer Lumusa Open

Mt. Hagen

30/8/21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southern Highlands

Imbonggu

Mendi (Lower and Upper including Urban) Mendi Open

Mendi

01/9/21

 

 

Mendi

Karints Lai Valley Open

Mendi

01/9/21

 

 

Nipa Kutubu

Kutubu Bosavi Open

Mendi

01/9/21

 

Enga

Laiagap Porgera

Porgera Paiela Open

Wabag

03/9/21

 

 

 

Laiagap Mulitaka Open

Wabag

03/9/21

 

Total:

Twenty-Two proposed new electorates
 
