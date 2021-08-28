Twenty-two New Electorates Proposed

The proposed new electorates are based on the submissions obtained during the Public Consultations to the provinces carried out by EBC from the 4th-23rd of July 2021.
Acting Commissioner for the Electoral Commission and Chairman of the Electoral Boundaries Commission, Simon Sinai said informing Papua New Guineans of the ‘Public Objections and Views of Proposed New Open Electorates’ is the second phase of the review for the 2021 review of electoral boundaries.
Mr Sinai said a second public consultation will be carried out in the following weeks to gather the views of the public regarding the proposal of the new electorates.
The public is given a month to make formal acceptances or objections to these proposals. This period commences from August 30th to September 30th, 2021.
PROPOSALS
|
PROVINCE
|
CURRENT ELECTORATES TO BE SPLIT
|
PROPOSED OPEN ELECTORATES
|
VENUE FOR PUBLIC ENQUIRY
|
DATE OF PUBLIC ENQUIRY
|
|
Southern Region
|
Milne Bay
|
Alotau
|
Rabaraba Open
|
Alotau
|
30-31/8/21
|
|
Northern
|
Ijivitari
|
Popondetta Open
|
Popondetta
|
2/9/21
|
|
Western
|
Middle Fly
|
Delta Fly Open
|
Kiunga
|
6/9/21
|
|
Gulf
|
Kerema
|
Kaintiba Open
|
Kerema
|
9/9/21
|
|
Central
|
Kairuku – Hiri
|
Hiri Koiari Open
|
Bereina
Mirigeda
|
13/9/21
14/9/21
|
|
New Guinea Islands Region
|
Manus
|
Manus
|
East Manus
West Manus
|
Lorengau
|
30/8/21
|
|
New Ireland
|
Namatanai
|
Konos Open
|
Kavieng
|
2/9/21
|
|
East New Britain
|
Gazelle
|
Baining Open
|
Kokopo
|
4/9/21
|
|
West New Britain
|
Talasea
|
Nakanai Open
|
Kimbe
|
6/9/21
|
|
Momase Region
|
West Sepik
|
Vanimo Green
|
Green River
|
Vanimo
|
31/8/21
|
|
|
Aitape Lumi
|
Lumi Open
|
Vanimo
|
31/8/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
East Sepik
|
Angoram
|
Middle Sepik Open
|
Wewak
|
06/9/21
|
|
Madang
|
Madang
|
Madang Rural Open
|
Madang
|
08/9/21
|
|
Morobe
|
Bulolo
|
Wau – Waria Open
|
Lae
|
10/9/21
|
|
|
Lae
|
Lae West Open
Lae East Open
|
Lae
|
10/9/21
|
|
Highlands Region – Zone 1
|
Hela
|
Komo Magarima
|
Komo Hulia Open
|
Tari
|
31/8/21
|
|
|
|
Obene Open
|
|
|
|
Jiwaka
|
Anglimb South Wahgi
|
Anglimb Kuli Open and Kambia Open
|
Banz
|
03/9/21
|
|
Highlands Region Zone 2
|
Western Highlands
|
Tambul Nebilyer
|
Nebilyer Open
|
Mt. Hagen
|
30/8/21
|
|
|
Mul Baiyer
|
Baiyer Lumusa Open
|
Mt. Hagen
|
30/8/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southern Highlands
|
Imbonggu
|
Mendi (Lower and Upper including Urban) Mendi Open
|
Mendi
|
01/9/21
|
|
|
Mendi
|
Karints Lai Valley Open
|
Mendi
|
01/9/21
|
|
|
Nipa Kutubu
|
Kutubu Bosavi Open
|
Mendi
|
01/9/21
|
|
Enga
|
Laiagap Porgera
|
Porgera Paiela Open
|
Wabag
|
03/9/21
|
|
|
|
Laiagap Mulitaka Open
|
Wabag
|
03/9/21
|
|
Total:
|
Twenty-Two proposed new electorates