TVET Application is FOC

He said this after the delivery of this year’s tuition assistance totaling K710,000 last Friday at the Moresby South Fitness Centre.

MP Tkatchenko said for the 2023 academic year they will start early in organizing training courses, education systems, subsidies, FODE and other education programs over the next coming months.

He explained that eligibility to the TVET subsidies will be advertised in the media, but the eligibility of the candidates are coordinated through the area coordinators of the electorate to make sure only those living in Moresby South take advantage of this.

He advised those interested in applying for the TVET school fee assistance not to pay any money for future applications. If anyone is seen to be collecting fees then he gave strict orders to immediately report them to the police as a fraud case.

Mr. Tkatchenko said he had considered the suggestions and reactions from the recipients of the TVET school subsidies and promises to restructure and re-do the method of rollout for future.