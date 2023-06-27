Tusbab Secondary leads SBC Training

In many provinces, this process is still in its infancy stages, meaning implementation has not commenced yet.

In Madang it is no different, nearly all the schools are yet to implement SBC/E as the schools are still using OBE. According to the Department of Education, examinations under the SBC/E have been set for 2024 and now the challenge is brought to schools to implement as soon as possible, in order to well prepare students with SBC/E teaching plans and programs.

For Tusbab Secondary, it is a race against time as they conduct their 2023 NIST/PIST Staff Development Week during the two weeks term break, to Equip Teachers of the New Curriculum SBC for 2024 onwards for grade 9s. They would like to start teaching SBC to students come Term 3 and Term 4.

The one-week course seeks to empower participants on Planning and Programming for SBC/E, refocusing on appropriated curriculum learning and Subject Planning and Programming in PNG context for a term or a year from 2024 onwards.

Principal for Tusbab Secondary, Mr Igag when opening the PIST week in-service, stated, “Our task this week is to develop or create an object-oriented in-service. We are going to interact with each other but more so with the curriculum documents at a high level of abstraction.”

“This will require technical skills, communication skills and the ability to break down complex concepts into simpler parts for teachers to use. Our ability to teach effectively is a sign of a deep understanding of a subject and so develop a good teaching progam.”

The in-service coordinator is Deputy Principal Academic, Cletus Maneu, who having gone through the Trainer-Of-Trainers workshops held in Port Moresby, felt the need for its speedy implementation within Madang Province.

Tusbab Secondary has taken the initiative to host and also facilitate this in-service to not only their staff, but have invited other teachers who have not yet implemented SBC/E in their schools, to participate. Teachers coming in to participate, came from various high schools, secondary and junior high schools within the six districts of the province.