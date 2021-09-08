Tuna Bay School of Nursing – a public-private

The first batch of students studying towards their Advance Diploma have now completed most of their theory and practical but are still awaiting hospital work experience in order to add onto their course requirements before they can graduate.

The school has expressed desperation for approvals from the Port Moresby General Hospital and NCD Provincial Health Authority, for its Final Year nursing students, to utilize their hospitals and clinics, to complete their clinical Hospital placements, to meet curriculum requirements.

PNG Nurses Association President Frederick Kebai and General Secretary Gibson Siune wanted to see for themselves the progress being made by the new nursing school, and so paid the institution a visit yesterday with other executives of the association.

They wanted to give their support in assessing the learning facilities so that they can fast track full accreditation of the school.

On behalf of the school Director Dr. Nick Agebigo, Deputy Principal Academic, Amai Jevi Kaife announced that formalities for registration are progressing smoothly, however Final Year Nursing students are still waiting to complete their clinical Hospital placements.

Kaife said, “The team that is responsible for final accreditation and registration from the Nursing Council of Papua New Guinea led by the Registrar, Dr. Nina Joseph visited Tuna bay School of Nursing on 29th July 2021.”

“Requests have been sent to PMGH and NCDPHA to utilize their hospitals and clinics however up to now, approvals are still pending,” Kaife added.

The school is being run on Christian principles of the Seventh Day Adventists Church. Staff and students are being instilled with commit in the students.

Final Year student Kerelyn Songone said, “When I came here, this school (taught) me a lot of things. One of the things I learnt is about holistic approach. When we go out to clinics, we are there to help others, to show the love of God to others.”

Kebai said, “PNGNA represent all the nurses in the country especially nurses in the public sector. We also advocate for nurses in the private sector also, in church health services. And we would like the government to really recognize nursing and give value to nurses who are providing essential services 24/7 and playing a vital role in terms of life saving roles that they play,” Kebai said.