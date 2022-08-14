Tuition Fees Subsidised

While presenting the school fee cheques to various schools yesterday, 12 August, Mr Tkatchenko said every year for the last 10 years Port Moresby South electorate with the help of NCD Governor, Powes Parkop had committed K2 million towards education.

Out of the K2 million Moresby South boasts of subsidizing school fees, building infrastructures for schools, teachers houses and much more.

It is the vision of the Port Moresby South electorate to have an educated and literate population to be a role model in contributing to the development of the city and the nation.

Thus, Member Tkatchenko said after these tuition subsidies, in the next five years he plans to include everybody within the electorate who have not had the chance to go through formal education to receive some sort of formal education.

This would be one of the first electorates’ development activities after the MP’s declaration in this election for the third term.