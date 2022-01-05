Tufi Wanigela Health Centre Under Repair

On a mission to revive vital services MP for Ijivitari, Richard Masere said this is the first phase of the refurbishment program of the Health Centre in Wanigela in the Tufi LLG.

The second phase will be the refurbishment of the medical wards after the completion report is provided to the District and Anglican Health Services.

Once inspections on the outpatient facility is complete and commissioned by the Anglican Health Services, payments to the contractor will be made to start work with the refurbishment of the medical wards.

Richard Masere said the third and final phase is the renovation and redecorating of the maternity ward and the opening of the health centre. This facility will provide health care to over 50,000 people living within the Collingwood Bay in Tufi Local Level Government.

Mr Masere stated that efforts to improve the quality of life for the people in Ijivitari District has been a number one priority based on the district’s Medium Term and 5-Year Strategy Development Goals to "Make Ijivitari District a Model District".

He thanked the district administration and district Treasury for working with his office to move the district forward in the past five years and with more work yet to be done, Mr Masere looks forward to another five years of hard work.