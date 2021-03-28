Tufi robbery condemned

The robbery also involved an employee being taken hostage.

The Filipino national, who is the resort manager, was left on an island outside Tufi at night before he was rescued by fishermen the next day.

“Oro does not tolerate violent crimes and will strictly maintain zero tolerance policy in terms of how we deal with criminals who engage in violent crimes,” he stated.

Governor Juffa said anyone with information about the criminals should give it to police in Oro.

Oro Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Daniel Yangen, confirmed the armed robbery at the said location at 8.30pm on Wednesday March 24.

He also confirmed that seven criminals armed with factory made firearms took the resort manager hostage and made off with a number of valuables with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The resort manager was abducted from his home.

PPC Yangen said the criminals escaped in a banana boat.

“According to reports, they held up the manager with another employee and drove them down to the shop at the wharf and forced them to open the gates to access the shop,” the PPC said.

“They then ransacked the shop, got what they wanted, (belted) the two employees, left one and took the Filipino national with them on the boat.”

PPC Yangen said, “Early indications are that these are the same criminals that operate also between Oro Province and Milne Bay who are involved in various crimes, including sea piracy.”

He has also asked the public to provide any information they may have of the criminals so they can be apprehended.

(A picture of Tufi in Northern Province)